본문 바로가기

Body

Fans Discover Familiar Dance Moves from ‘Boy With Luv’ MV

voomvoom 2019.04.16 15:22
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from 'Boy With Luv' M/V

Photo from 'Boy With Luv' M/V

 
BTS's recently released music video Boy With Luv is bringing back great memories for Armys. Fans are on the lookout for more Easter eggs in the Boy With Luv music video. Some of you might have already noticed the familiar dance moves. The choreography for Boy With Luv consists of different dance moves from other BTS songs. Let's see how many of the following dance moves you have already noticed.
 
GIF from 'Boy With Luv' M/V

GIF from 'Boy With Luv' M/V

GIF from 'FIRE' M/V

GIF from 'FIRE' M/V

 
1. FIRE shrug
Remember JungKook’s cute shrug from the FIRE music video? Now we have Jimin’s version! Who do you think pulled it of better? Hard to decide right?
 
GIF from 'Boy With Luv' M/V

GIF from 'Boy With Luv' M/V

GIF from FIRE Dance Practice Video

GIF from FIRE Dance Practice Video

 
2. FIRE twist
Another FIRE reference!
 
Photo from 'Boy With Luv' M/V

Photo from 'Boy With Luv' M/V

GIF from 'Blood Sweat & Tears' M/V

GIF from 'Blood Sweat & Tears' M/V

 
3. Blood, Sweat, & Tears
The dance move from Blood, Sweat, & Tears! Although the dance move doesn't exactly look the same, it does remind us of the signature dance from FIRE.
 
GIF from 'Boy With Luv' M/V

GIF from 'Boy With Luv' M/V

GIF from 'Boyz With Fun' M/V

GIF from 'Boyz With Fun' M/V

 
4. Boyz With Fun 
Boy With Luv? Boyz With Fun! Look how well all the boys have matured.
 
GIF from 'Boy With Luv' M/V

GIF from 'Boy With Luv' M/V

GIF from 'DNA' M/V

GIF from 'DNA' M/V

 
5. DNA
Jumping on the sofa! But have you noticed that SUGA is missing from the Boy With Luv music video? Hmm, where could he be?
 
GIF from 'Boy With Luv' M/V

GIF from 'Boy With Luv' M/V

GIF from 'Go Go' performance

GIF from 'Go Go' performance

 
6. Go Go
Remember V's cute human domino choreography from Go Go? BTS is well known for their powerful and sexy choreography, but they sure know how to pull of a cute one too!
 
GIF fromSNL Youtube

GIF fromSNL Youtube

GIF from 'Just One Day' M/V

GIF from 'Just One Day' M/V

 
7. Just One Day 
This isn't from the music video, but Jin brought back good memories from Just One Day during a performance on SNL 
 
GIF from 'Boy With Luv' M/V

GIF from 'Boy With Luv' M/V

GIF from 'Boy In Luv' M/V

GIF from 'Boy In Luv' M/V

 
8. Boy In Luv 
Last but definitely not least, the legendary spin from the Boy In Luv! Who would have guessed that the boys would use this same dance 5 years later? 
 
So how well have you done finding all the dance moves? 
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡