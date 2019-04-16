Fans Discover Familiar Dance Moves from ‘Boy With Luv’ MV

of

BTS's recently released music videois bringing back great memories for Armys. Fans are on the lookout for more Easter eggs in themusic video. Some of you might have already noticed the familiar dance moves. The choreography forconsists of different dance moves from other BTS songs. Let's see how many of the following dance moves you have already noticed.1.shrugRemember JungKook's cute shrug from themusic video? Now we have Jimin's version! Who do you think pulled itbetter? Hard to decide right?2.twistAnotherreference!3.The dance move from! Although the dance move doesn't exactly look the same, it does remind us of the signature dance from FIRE.4.! Look how well all the boys have matured.5.Jumping on the sofa! But have you noticed that SUGA is missing from the Boy With Luv music video? Hmm, where could he be?6.Remember V's cute human domino choreography from? BTS is well known for their powerful and sexy choreography, but they sure know how to pulla cute one too!7.This isn't from the music video, but Jin brought back good memories fromduring a performance on8.Last but definitely not least, the legendary spin from the! Who would have guessed that the boys would use this same dance 5 years later?So how well have you done finding all the dance moves?