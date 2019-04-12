How HALSEY Expressed About her collaboration with BTS

Halsey commented on her collaboration with BTSthrough her Instagram account 1 hour after the song had been released.Halsey wrote, “I went all the way to Korea to make this dream a reality! for years these guys have impressed me. They have always been so creative and so concise. But this time they impressed me by how welcomed and at home, I felt working on this collab. They are truly great artists and even better friends.”On April 12th, Halsey has also tweeted “I’m so glad to see everyone excited + talking about #BoyWithLuv! all your ???s will be answered when it’s here! ARMY thank you for embracing this collab + remember your boys love you + always want to make you happy. And as for my crew I can’t wait for you to see this side of me!”.What’s more surprising is that Halsey has mentioned that her collaboration with BTS “has been a historic opportunity and we’ve had a blast.”. Fans commented “ARMY LEGENDS GET READY TO MAKE HISTORY” “HALSEY MY QUEEN. THANK YOU FOR GIVING OUR BOYS THE OPPORTUNITY TOO i’ve been waiting for you guys to collaborate for so long. I’m hella excited to hear it!”, welcoming and anticipation for the collaboration of the two artists.Right after BTS’s new song was released, Halsey wrote “my pink dream with my pink friends / this is: #BoyWithLuv / this is history! @bts_bighit”.Halsey retweeted a BTS fan’s tweet “The audio version is so good with more Halsey in it not gonna lie and the chorus is addicting from first listen”, and she tweeted back “Thank you! The chorus is soooo addicting! It was stuck in my head for weeks after I left the studio! #boywithluv”.Fans cheered with joy when Halsey and Jimin showed off a couple dance in the newly released music video ofwhich was released on 6 pm, April 12th.Halsey is an American superstar singer-songwriter who rose to stardom after selling 1 million copies of her debut albumin 2015, hitting No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Soon after she scored No.1 on the same chart with her 2nd albumByandvoomvoomk@gmail.com