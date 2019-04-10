본문 바로가기

EXO-CBX & MARVEL Collaborative Merch Set To Release

voomvoom 2019.04.10 16:41
Photo from online community and SMTOWN online store

Photo from online community and SMTOWN online store

 
If you are a fan of EXO-CBX's and MARVEL's by any chance, there is news that makes your spirit elevated. It's that on SM Town online store, EXO-CBX X MARVEL merch has been updated.  
 
Photo from SMTOWN online store

Photo from SMTOWN online store

 
Photo from SMTOWN online store

Photo from SMTOWN online store

 
Photo from SMTOWN online store

Photo from SMTOWN online store

 
Photo from SMTOWN online store

Photo from SMTOWN online store

 
A total of 5 different types of merch: key chain, pin badge, masking tape, sticker, t-shirt have been unveiled. An interesting point about the products is that each member of the group: Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin respectively paired up with Hulk, Iron Man, and Captain America. So  a version of the MARVEL characters that have never been introduced to the world before can be found on each piece of the products.
 
The products will be available for fans to purchase from April 16th at 1500 PM. Plus, it is specified on the website that the merch is a limited edition. Therefore, if you are into both EXO-CBX and MARVEL, or at least into either one of them, you don't want to miss out on this opportunity!
 
For more detailed information regarding the merch, click here.  
 
By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com
