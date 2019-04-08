본문 바로가기

TWICE Confirms Comeback With "FANCY" On 22nd And Announces Tour Date

voomvoom 2019.04.08 16:48
Photo from online community and Twice Twitter

Photo from online community and Twice Twitter

 
TWICE has confirmed to make their comeback on April 22nd with a title track entitled FANCY.
 
Photo from Twice Twitter

Photo from Twice Twitter

 
Photo from Twice Twitter

Photo from Twice Twitter

 
On its social media account, JYP Entertainment uploaded teaser images for the new album as well as the group's world tour schedule for this year, giving fans a heads up on the idols' comeback and future plans.  
 
Photo from Twice Twitter

Photo from Twice Twitter

 
As it can be seen in the images, TWICE's 7th album is called FANCY YOU. In the photos, each of 9 members shows off distinct charms in different outfits and hairstyles.  
 
TWICE is slated to have both domestic and international K-pop fans captivated once again with their new highly attractive concept.
 
Photo from Twice Twitter

Photo from Twice Twitter

 
According to the world tour plans, the 9 girls are set to go on a tour, having 10 shows in 9 cities: Seoul, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Newark, Chicago, and Kuala Lumpur.
 
With the group's Dome Tour successfully ended on a high note, TWICE's forthcoming album and the tour seems to be very promising.
 
By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com
