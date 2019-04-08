TWICE Confirms Comeback With "FANCY" On 22nd And Announces Tour Date

TWICE has confirmed to make their comeback on April 22nd with a title track entitledOn its social media account, JYP Entertainment uploaded teaser images for the new album as well as the group's world tour schedule for this year, giving fans a heads up on the idols' comeback and future plans.As it can be seen in the images, TWICE's 7th album is called. In the photos, each of 9 members shows off distinct charms in different outfits and hairstyles.TWICE is slated to have both domestic and international K-pop fans captivated once again with their new highly attractive concept.According to the world tour plans, the 9 girls are set to go on a tour, having 10 shows in 9 cities: Seoul, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Newark, Chicago, and Kuala Lumpur.With the group's Dome Tour successfully ended on a high note, TWICE's forthcoming album and the tour seems to be very promising.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com