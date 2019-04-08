ARMYs Are Saying This Comeback Will Be a Failure??

"This comeback is going to be terrible," said one fan on an online BTS fan forum.New fans to BTS, and even some older fans, were shocked to read the title of the so-called "fan"'s post. But then other fans just laughed and agreed, "Yeah this one is going to do awfully."What could they be talking about? How can they dare to even call themselves ARMY? What is the meaning behind all this?Turns out, this is no reason to get heated up in defense of the bulletproof boys."J-Hope: Hyung came out well tooI dunnoI thinkthe responsewill be goodButIf I say thatSuga: Stoppit, say it'll be a failureJ-Hope: Hahaha it'll be a failureIt'll be awfulDope"This was an old Kakao Talk conversation between Hobi and Suga in the Bangtan Kakao Talk chatroom, as they were talking about their song DOPE before it was released. They thought it would do we, but did not want to "jinx" it, so Suga told Hoseok to say it won't do well instead. Sort of like how some people tell actors to "break a leg" before they perform- they really mean, "do well!"The chat conversation was memorable enough that some ARMYs quote J-Hope when he says it will be awful. So with the approaching comeback, this ARMY was simply making an "inside joke," saying the new album will be a flop, even though they believe and hope for the opposite.Comments on the post ranged, from newer BTS fans being appalled that a fellow ARMY would say such a thing, to older fans, laughing along. Some even said they had forgotten about that conversation and were upset at first, until they realized it was just a joke. Comments included "This is the first time I've seen this, but Hobi and Yoongi are so cute!" "Wow there must be a lot of new fans this time, based on all the people who didn't understand, they're so cute" "Do awful, be terrible!" and "Ahh you got me kkkk I even knew this but I fell for it!"Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com