Chaeryeong from ITZY surprised fans with a new video of herself last night on April 3rd.Chaeryeong took the camera around with her as she walked after practice, and then as she sat at a table in her dorm.She talked about various things with her fans, and shared some interesting tidbits about herself. The topic that seems to have gained the most interest from fans is one of the things she said as she sat at her table."My youngest sibling really loves dogs and has a lot of interest in lost pets. One time she brought a dog to our house and we fostered it temporarily. We took pictures and uploaded them onto a lost pet-finding website, and we found its owner!"With their curiosity piqued, some fans went to a Korean pet-finding website and searched around for a bit, and sure enough! They found a recent posting from last month on March 10th on the site posted by a girl named "Lee Chaeryeong" with a picture of a dog under the subject, "We're watching over this dog."Korean fans who saw this side of Chaeryeong left comments like, "She's such an angel," "She has a beautiful face and a beautiful heart," and "Wow I've seen since she was in Sixteen and I really liked her, she's so pretty and so kind and so great ㅠㅠㅠㅠ."