본문 바로가기

Body

SM Entertainment Drops New Light Stick With Every SM Artist's Logo Combined

voomvoom 2019.04.03 15:36
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
 
Photo from online community and SM global shop

Photo from online community and SM global shop

 
SM Entertainment recently notified their fans of a new product on its SM global shop Instagram account.
 
Photo from SM global shop Instagram

Photo from SM global shop Instagram

 
It is a light stick but looked quiet different yet familiar at the same time. This is because it's a light stick made with every SM artist's logo combined.
 
Photo from SM global shop Instagram

Photo from SM global shop Instagram

 
A total of 8 groups and a solo artist: Girls' Generation, BoA, SHINee, NCT, Super Junior, Red Velvet, EXO and TVXQ are found in the single light stick. Fans who stumbled upon the news and the photo expressed diverse opinions on such merchandise that the company put out.  
 
However, as majority of fans have probably noticed, it was a prank pulled by SM for April fool's day.
 
Fans reacted, "Is this for real?" "I would actually buy it" "It must be too heavy to carry around" and more.
 
By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡