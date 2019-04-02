EXO's CHEN Sweeps Charts And See What SM Employees Said About His Song

EXO's Chen has released a solo album,. As one of EXO's main vocalists, his album had been widely anticipated by his fans.Immediately after the album was revealed, his name was put on the very top of multiple music charts with his title track,Chen expressed gratitude by saying, "Putting out my solo album alone meant a lot to me and I was just grateful for that" "I was genuinely surprised and delighted when I found out about the result because I wasn't expecting that at all", he delivered.is currently on top of all domestic music charts in Korea such as Melon, Genie, Bugs and so on. What's more stunning is that the song has swept iTunes charts in 32 countries such as Sweden, Finland, Chile, Brazil, India and more.In regards to the idol's album, something hilarious came up online. It is that there's a promotional poster of Chen's album and it's pretty distinct from what people normally think of a promotional poster.These are what the employees of the company said in response to the title of the track,The actual title of the songin Koreanis "Let's break up when April ends" and the following are what the people said:"I was going to date someone from May..""I haven't gotten in a relationship on purpose because I didn't want to break up when April ends""No I'm not going to break up""Chen's voice even purifies fine dust!""Screw all Korean couples!""I've stayed single because of this song""Chen's floral voice that bloomed with piano melody""I feel like I will have a boyfriend to break up with after April"While Chen has generated much hype with his first solo album, the member of EXO is set to show up in various radio and tv shows soon.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com