How Did JIMIN Succeed to Become A World-Class Singer-Dancer in BTS

Jimin's journey making it in to be one of the Bangtan Boys was not an easy journey. It certainly had its ups and downs, but the born-to-be dancer ultimately pulled through. Here, we will take a walk down memory lane and recap Jimin's story before making it into BTS.Jimin was the last person to make it into the group. Of the two main dancers, J-Hope was known for his street-style dancing, and Jimin for his more ballet-style dancing. More than becoming a singer, Jimin said that he wanted to perform on stage, which is why he majored in dancing. He showed a lot of potential early on, as he entered the Busan High School of Arts at the top of his class, was sent abroad by the school by his first year, and fought for the top places in his class.As Jimin entered high school, he had to drop out of his dance academy that he attended due to financial reasons, but the academy instructor told him "it's okay if you can't pay your tuition, so keep coming." Soon after, he got into BigHit.Jimin's teacher Lee Hwa Seong said later in an interview that she still remembers the light in Jimin's eyes. "Jimin entered our school in 2011 at the top of his class. Most kids only really focus on their major, but Jimin gave it his all in all classes- Korean traditional dance, modern dance, and ballet. To the point where, if you ask where Jimin is, people would always say he's in the major room or practice rom, I think Jimin worked harder than anybody else. ... I'm very glad to have Jimin as one of my students. I feel so proud that someone as hard working as him turned out like this." She had even said that she had tried to dissuade Jimin when he first said he wanted to become a performer, since he did well in so many other things too. But after seeing how hard he worked and how he was willing to take the challenge, she could no longer try to stop him.Jimin also occasionally sends flowers and letters to his old school, and even hand-wrote a short note to his old instructor on one of their albums.The challenge did not stop there, however. Even after entering BigHit, with all the other BTS members already having a few years under their belt at the company, all the important positions were already filled. Because of that, there was a lot of company debate regarding Jimin's joining the team, and he almost got cut multiple times. But Jimin, being called the most hard working of all the trainees there, eventually earned his spot on the team six months after entering the company as a main dancer and lead vocalist.From the debut reality TV show,Jimin: I need to live quietly even if only for the team.RM: What do you mean, "live quietly?"Jimin: Not show the things you don't do well.Jimin: And improve quickly and do well soon.J-Hope, during an interview in 2014 said, "When Jimin was a trainee, whenever he received homework from the office on thinking about choreography, he would take out a sheet of paper and draw out detailed drawings one by one of the shapes and angles of the dance. That Jimin is the one who shines brightest on stage now. It's moving to see how Jimin has improved."Namjun stated, "Jimin is really hard-working. He always wants to do well and always aspired to be equal to that of the vocals of the best singers in the world. With him being a friend like that, he makes me want to work even harder, too."Jungkook also said in theJapan Nittleplus Version interview, "After our debut, like I said in my interview at the time, I've never seen anyone practice to the extent of Jimin hyung in all my years as a trainee here."Despite all the complications and twists and turns of life, Jimin has held on and made it as a beloved member in the now world-famous group, BTS, as the main dancer and lead vocalist. We are all so proud of Jimin, and we hope we can learn from Jimin on how to work hard and stay dedicated to make our dreams a reality.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com