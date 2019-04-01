BTS's JIN And JIMIN Forms Unit Group 2 Years Ago

On this day 2 years ago, which was April Fool's Day, a new account with people looking very familiar in the profile photo was created.It's named, "Anindae Matneundae", meaning "No, it's not. Yes, it is" in Korean with "Former BTS" in brackets written right next to the name.In the introduction, it is said, "Guess who we are". They had only one tweet with some photos of the "unidentified" men in identical outfits and sunglasses on. The tweet has been deleted afterward and that has been the only official activity the group has done so far.The group was named after Jin's habit of saying "No, it's not". In the video, Jimin wrote an "anonymous" note for Jin that talks about Jin's such habit.RM: We're all dongsaengs right? Let me read this clearly. "Stop saying 'No it's not'. It's sooo annoying! *Laughs out loud*J-Hope: Is it you??RM: No. It's not me.V: It's anonymous right? It's not me though.RM: Is there anyone who would like to clarify this?Jin: Someone looks anxious right now.Suga: I was wondering what it meant when I first read it.Jimin: Normally...Jung Kook: It's Jimin!Jimin: He says "No It's not" with his hands moving like this.Jung Kook: *Impersonates Jin*J-Hope: When I say "This cake is good" then he goes "No it's not".Jin: I can because I'm the oldest.Whether the group is going to continue their career for the first time in 2 years this time or not is being paid attention to. Or maybe BTS might come up with a new prank that is as funny as this one. Let's wait and see!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com