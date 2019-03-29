본문 바로가기

Body

BTS-Themed Tteokbokki Restaurant in Seoul??

voomvoom 2019.03.29 15:51
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
How wonderful would it be if you could sit down in a tteokbokki restaurant, eating tteokbokki, in Korea, surrounded by pictures of BTS members? Sounds like a dream come true, right? Well, there is a place in Seoul where that dream can become a reality!
 
The restaurant is a place called "Orak" which means "Joy of the five senses," just like they put on their red sign. It is a large dish tteokbokki restaurant, where you heat up a nice hot dish of spicy rice cakes, glass noodles, some vegetables, eggs, fish cakes, and more!
 
Photo from Naver Blog ghkwack

Photo from Naver Blog ghkwack

 
Photo from Naver Blog ghkwack

Photo from Naver Blog ghkwack

 
But more than the food, perhaps, many people visit this restaurant for the interior decorations. That is, none other than BTS!
 
Photo from Naver Blog ghkwack

Photo from Naver Blog ghkwack

 
The walls of this restaurant are plastered with tons of pictures of all the BTS members. Most restaurants in Korea post their menu on the wall, and they do here as well, but there are so many pictures you may almost forget to order your food!
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
They even display some BT21 merchandise!
 
I wonder if the manager is, maybe... 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
"Are you a Bangtan fan?
Yes...
Me too♥"
 
On your next visit to Korea, make sure you check out this fun BTS themed restaurant for some good Korean food! 
 
Address: 43, Yeou.dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul 
 
By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡