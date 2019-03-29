BTS-Themed Tteokbokki Restaurant in Seoul??

How wonderful would it be if you could sit down in a tteokbokki restaurant, eating tteokbokki, in Korea, surrounded by pictures of BTS members? Sounds like a dream come true, right? Well, there is a place in Seoul where that dream can become a reality!The restaurant is a place called "Orak" which means "Joy of the five senses," just like they put on their red sign. It is a large dish tteokbokki restaurant, where you heat up a nice hot dish of spicy rice cakes, glass noodles, some vegetables, eggs, fish cakes, and more!But more than the food, perhaps, many people visit this restaurant for the interior decorations. That is, none other than BTS!The walls of this restaurant are plastered with tons of pictures of all the BTS members. Most restaurants in Korea post their menu on the wall, and they do here as well, but there are so many pictures you may almost forget to order your food!They even display some BT21 merchandise!I wonder if the manager is, maybe..."Are you a Bangtan fan?Yes...Me too♥"On your next visit to Korea, make sure you check out this fun BTS themed restaurant for some good Korean food!Address: 43, Yeou.dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, SeoulByandvoomvoomk@gmail.com