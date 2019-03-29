RM Talks About What He Thinks About Nickname "The Beatles For The 21st Century"

BTS's leader, RM showed a modest attitude towards their nickname, "The Beatles for the 21st-century".American magazine, Entertainment Weekly published an interview with BTS on its Twitter.In the interview, RM said, "Sometimes it feels really embarrassing when someone calls us a 21st-century Beatles or something like that".The leader of the K-pop boy band also said, "If they want to call us a boy band, then we’re a boy band. If they want to call us a boy group, we’re a boy group. If they want to call us K-pop, then we’re cool with K-pop".In the past, BTS was called "The Beatles for the 21st century" as well as a global pop sensation by BBC when the boy band sold out the all of 2 shows oftour at The O2 Arena in London. The media also praised the group commenting that BTS is currently the world's biggest boy band".Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com