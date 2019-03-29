본문 바로가기

Body

HONNE Posts Messages He Exchanged With BTS's RM

voomvoom 2019.03.29 10:09
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from online community and HONNE Twitter

Photo from online community and HONNE Twitter

 
On March 29th, HONNE, who recently put out a track he collaborated with BTS's RM called Crying Over You, revealed DM(direct message) they exchanged with RM on Twitter.  
 
Photo from HONNE Twitter

Photo from HONNE Twitter

 
They seem to have DMed each other for the first time in 5 months, inferring from the date specified in the photo above the HONNE's message.
 
HONNE expressed delight and gratitude to RM for working with them to make the collaboration happen for the second time. In response, RM also showed appreciation to the group.
 
It is being hoped to see them together again on the same track in the future someday.
 
 
By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡