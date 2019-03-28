BTS Releases Comeback Trailer, PERSONA!!

The Bangtan Boys have kicked off the first step of their BTS comeback today as they released their first comeback trailer.BTS released theiron their official BigHit YouTube channel as soon as the clocks turned 12 on March 28th.Within just ten hours of the video's release, it racked upover 6.500 million views, and it is expected that it will surpass 10 million views after just 24 hours.The video uploaded is of the intro song,, for BTS's new upcoming album, with RM taking center and rapping for its entirety.RM's fierce rapping and gestures that go along with the song's message about the existential question, "Who am I?" has already gathered much interest from the public. The additional 2D animation graphics throughout the video, along with the moving camera and unique angles give the music video it's own unique atmosphere.Additionally, the robots that appear in the music video are digital humanoid robots made by a 3D scan in order to mimic RM's persona. Through motion capture techniques and CG technology, the large, moving personas were complete.Persona is a hop-hop song that utilizes light, rocking guitar sounds and hip-hop rhythms based off of the trap genre. The song was created through a sampling of the beat of their songin the Skool Luv Affair album from February, 2014.The lyrics in this trailer did not disappoint ARMY either. Fans love the lyrics and their meaning, easily relatable to by the youth all around the world. Fans left comments such as, "Namjoon is pure TALENT," "Can't wait for the album release," and "I was screaming at school now I am at home so I will scream louder﻿."BTS will release their new album, MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA, next month on April 12th for the world to hear, and they will perform their first comeback stage performance on the 13th on the NBC show "SNL" in the United States.An English translation of the lyrics tois as follows.Who am I, the question I've asked my whole lifeThe question whose answer I probably won't be able to find my whole lifeIf just a few words from other people could answer thatThen god wouldn't have made so much beauty, would heHow do you feel? How do you feel?I'm actually really good but a little uncomfortableI still don't really know if I'm a dog or a pig or whateverPeople come and put on a pearl necklace, p'tooey (*spitting in disgust)I smile more than I used toThe superhero I wished ofI think I've really become it nowBut there's more talk the farther I goSome say "run" while others say "stop"They say "look at the forest" and they say "look a the wildflowers"My shadow wrote and called me "hesitancy"Ever since I've become that I haven't hesitated onceThe me under the stage keeps coming out as the me under the lightsIt keeps giving me a scorching gaze like a heat haze (oh shit)Ya, did you already forget why you started these things?You just liked that there was someone who would just listen to youSometimes it's all like useless talkYou know how things spill out when you're drunk? So foolishWhat's music to the likes of meWhat's truth to the likes of meWhat's a calling to the likes of meWhat's muse to the likes of meThe flaws I know of myself are actually my entiretyThe world has no real interest in my desperate struggleRegrets I'm still not tired ofRolling around grossly every nightEven if I twist the time that I can't turn back to by habitThe thing that raises and sets me up each one of those timesIs the first questionThe "but" that should come right before my nameSo I'm askin' once again yeahWho the hell am I?Tell me all the names babyDo you wanna die?Oh do you wanna go?Do you wanna fly?Where's your soul? Where's your dream?Do you think you're alive?Yeah my name is RThe "me" that I remember and people knowThe "me" that I made myself to express myselfYeah I don't know if I deceived myself or lied to myselfBut I'm not ashamed, this is the map of my soulDear myselfDon't you ever lose your temperatureBecause you don't have to become neither not nor coldSometimes whether pretending to be evil or pretending to be goodThat's the measure for the direction in which I want to walkThe "me" I want to become and the "me" that people wantThe "me" that you love and the "me" that I createThe smiling "me" and sometimes the crying "me"The living and breathing Persona, now and every other momentWho the hell am I?I just wanna goI just wanna flyI just wanna give you all the voices till I dieI just wanna give you all the shoulders when you cryPersonaWho the hell am I?I just wanna goI just wanna flyI just wanna give you all the voices till I dieI just wanna give you all the shoulders when you cryByandvoomvoomk@gmail.com