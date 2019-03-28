본문 바로가기

Body

BTS Reacts To Their Cringeworthy Videos From Years Ago

voomvoom 2019.03.28 16:00
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
 
Jimin: Ahh!! ugh!! It's so hard to watch this..why am I wearing a tearful face? It's so hard for me to see myself in the video. I look so awesome so I can't watch this..I look so good that I wish my turn doesn't come around.
 
 
J-Hope: We were so young!
 

Suga: Isn't it 4 years ago?
  
Jung Kook: Jimin is about to say "A-yo" A-yo~!
  
Jin: A-yo
  
*everyone bursts out laughing*
 
Jung Kook: Who am I?! *impersonates Jimin* 
 
J-Hope: This will go down in history.
 
Jimin: Why do I look so mad? I should be excited but why do I look so angry and sad?
 
Suga: Jimin's face alone makes me laugh.
 
Jin: RM's "vanilla ice cream" is so funny too.
 
 
Suga: Now I get it why things didn't work out for us at first.
 
RM: That's pretty convincing. We shouldn't be frustrated about that.
 
By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡