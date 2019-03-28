BTS Reacts To Their Cringeworthy Videos From Years Ago

..

Jimin: Ahh!! ugh!! It's so hard to watch this..why am I wearing a tearful face? It's so hard for me to see myself in the video. I look so awesome so I can't watch thisI look so good that I wish my turn doesn't come around.J-Hope: We were so young!Suga: Isn't it 4 years ago?Jung Kook: Jimin is about to say "A-yo" A-yo~!Jin: A-yo*everyone bursts out laughing*Jung Kook: Who am I?! *impersonates Jimin*J-Hope: This will go down in history.Jimin: Why do I look so mad? I should be excited but why do I look so angry and sad?Suga: Jimin's face alone makes me laugh.Jin: RM's "vanilla ice cream" is so funny too.Suga: Now I get it why things didn't work out for us at first.RM: That's pretty convincing. We shouldn't be frustrated about that.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com