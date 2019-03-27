본문 바로가기

BLACKPINK LISA Breaks Twitter Record on Her Birthday!!

voomvoom 2019.03.27 13:09
Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

 
Today is the birthday of Lisa from the group BLACKPINK. And what better of a birthday present than to break a record for the number of birthday wishes she receives?
 
 
Lisa is already the holder of another social media record, for being the most followed K-celebrity on Instagram.
 
 
Today, on her birthday, March 27th, she reached another social media record. She became the first female idol to pass a million birthday wishes on Twitter with the hashtag #AceLalisaDay.
 
Lisa certainly has a strong fandom built up to get that many birthday wishes, and the day is not even over yet! We at VoomVoom wish Lisa a happy birthday as well, and many more to come! 
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

