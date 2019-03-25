본문 바로가기

BTS JIMIN's SERENDIPITY MV Hits 88 Million Views

voomvoom 2019.03.25 10:38
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
The music video of BTS's Jimin's solo track, Serendipity has reached 88 million views on YouTube. This is known to be the first BTS's solo music video to attain such record and is maintaining its position on top with the most views among BTS members' solo music videos.
 
Serendipity is an intro track off of LOVE YOURSELF: Her and is widely loved by fans both domestically and internationally with Jimin's unique and soft voice.
 
Even though it has already been a year and a half since the release of the track, many fans are still captivated by the melody and the idol's voice. There is much attention towards how higher the view will get.
 
 
By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com
