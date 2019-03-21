The Special Trait Everyone Should Learn From EXO XIUMIN??

EXO-Ls have taken notice of a certain trait of EXO member Xiumin, or Kim Min-seok, that everyone could learn from.What is this specialty of his, you ask? It's simply that he may be one of the most organized, tidy, and clean people there is!Bathroom cleaning for a solid thirty minutes, sorting the trash, and even designating cutting boards each for a certain use. After reading this article, you may want to go sweep the floors and wash that cup you've been using!Xiumin, a little house fairy that sorts his cutting boards based on meat cutting boards and vegetable cutting boards.He cleans up afterwards without anybody having to ask him or even mention it,And dutifully sorts the trash and different types of recycling, as is required in Korea.He even vacuums the floor as soon as he wakes us, still in his pajamas. He also cleans to relieve stress, a sure sign of cleaning mania!You can get an even better picture of how pristine and particular he is about cleaning by looking around where he lives. Crisp white walls and interior, well organized shelves, slippers laid out beside the bed. Bathroom towels, pillows, hats, and drinks even are all folded, placed, and lined up perfectly.Xiumin also pays special attention to his cleanliness and makes sure he washes his hands and wipes them before he starts eating.Of course, basic skincare is a must. Naturally, Xiumin has it down pat!Regular exercise is also necessary for a healthy mind and body. It certainly shows that he knows how to stay healthy and fit.Lastly, fueling his body with food. But first, he looks after other people as he serves up another portion in a separate dish. Xiumin has manners on top of everything else!Fans who have taken note of this side of Xiumin have said that there should be a textbook made surrounding him and how he takes such good care of himself and his living places. Tidy, organized, and clean with good manners, there is not much else one could ask for.Most of us could probably learn a thing or two from Xiumin after seeing this- how about starting with your room or that pile of dishes?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com