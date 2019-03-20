본문 바로가기

PHOTOS: Reasons You Can't Help But Love BTS SUGA

voomvoom 2019.03.20 16:07
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Min Yoongi, AKA Suga, from BTS is definitely not the most popular member of the group. Nevertheless, that is not to say that he does not still have many fans, because he definitely does! Maybe partially due to his personality of not particularly seeming to be very fond of being in the spotlight, he sometimes seems, figuratively of course, hidden behind the other more popular members of the group...
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
But our Yoongi has plenty of things to love about him. Let's take a look at just a few.
 
1. He's just plain cute.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
That's all there is to say, really. His baby face, his actions, he's just c.u.t.e. You thought he got more mature as he grew up, especially as the second oldest in the group, but no...
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Even being 27 years old Korean age, he's still a cute little dumpling!
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
2. He's a good hyung.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Just look at the way he teaches his dongsaengs and smiles to himself as he watches what they're doing.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
He probably thinks the younger ones are cute, but just take a look at himself! 
 
3. Sophisticated smart.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Jungkook: "You're just freestyling that, right?"
 
Yoongi: *nods*
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
4. Cheeky
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
5. Shy 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
6. And real attractive.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
And he may sometimes act tough, but it's probably only on the outside!
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Now that you got all the information about Yoongi, I guess it's time to go! Before crying at his cuteness any more, take Yoongi's advice!
 
By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

