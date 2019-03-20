PHOTOS: Reasons You Can't Help But Love BTS SUGA

of

Min Yoongi, AKA Suga, from BTS is definitely not the most popular member of the group. Nevertheless, that is not to say that he does not still have many fans, because he definitely does! Maybe partially due to his personality of not particularly seeming to be very fond of being in the spotlight, he sometimes seems, figurativelycourse, hidden behind the other more popular members of the group...But our Yoongi has plenty of things to love about him. Let's take a look at just a few.1. He's just plain cute.That's all there is to say, really. His baby face, his actions, he's just c.u.t.e. You thought he got more mature as he grew up, especially as the second oldest in the group, but no...Even being 27 years old Korean age, he's still a cute little dumpling!2. He's a good hyung.Just look at the way he teaches his dongsaengs and smiles to himself as he watches what they're doing.He probably thinks the younger ones are cute, but just take a look at himself!3. Sophisticated smart.Jungkook: "You're just freestyling that, right?"Yoongi: *nods*4. Cheeky5. Shy6. And real attractive.And he may sometimes act tough, but it's probably only on the outside!Now that you got all the information about Yoongi, I guess it's time to go! Before crying at his cuteness any more, take Yoongi's advice!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com