The Amazing Transformation of MAMA... WOOF??

voomvoom 2019.03.20 11:18
Photo from Twitter @KCON_Global

Photo from Twitter @KCON_Global

 
Mamamoo may have to change their name to Mama"woof" now!
 
How long do you think it would take to change from this...
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
To this?? 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Mamamoo said that this makeup and costume took them a whole two hours to complete, all for a three minute stage performance for their new song, Waggy. Let's take a closer look at all their adorable costumes!
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Moonbyul
 
She looks like she got hit with reality in this one! 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Hwasa 
 
What an obedient, well-behaved looking pup! 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Solar
 
Did she get something on her paw? Just checking! 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Wheein
 
Attempting a heart with her paws... Did she succeed??
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Costumes included, Mamamoo went on to make a successful live performance on stage once again. Nobody can deny that this was quite the detailed makeup look and costume for all four members during this performance! Their new song Waggy got somewhat mixed reviews, as the song and concept was rather different from their past releases. What do you Voomies think? Let us know in the comments!
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

