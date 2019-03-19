본문 바로가기

ITZY YEJI Got Swag.. Ever Since She Was Two??

voomvoom 2019.03.19 14:55
Photo from VLIVE Screenshot, Twitter

Last week or so ITZY posted their eighth episode of ITZY? ITZY! on VLIVE, where Yeji turned on the camera to spend some time introducing more about herself to her fans.
 
Among the various things she mentioned in her video, fans were especially drawn to a picture that she showed, of her when she was just two years old (Korean age). The picture itself is a hilariously cute picture of her making a face that is not quite a smile, but somehow familiar.
 
Photo from VLIVE Screenshot

When paired next to this picture, fans understood- it was her SWAG!
 
Photo from Online Community

ITZY's Yeji was born with swag and born to be the entertainer that she is.
 
Photo from Online Community

Yeji definitely knows how to speak with her eyes when she gives a gaze like that. Like a real entertainer, she knows how to perform not just by singing or dancing, but also with her expressions!
 
Photo from Online Community

As the leader of the group, fans have great expectations for her and ITZY as a whole. ITZY forever! Enjoy a few more pictures and snippets of Yeji before you go!
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

