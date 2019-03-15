SEUNGRI, JUNG JOON YOUNG Case Continues Burning Through the Nation

Seungri and Jung Joon Young have finished their police investigations overnight and returned home this morning, March 15th.Jung Joon Young was under police investigation for charges of illegally taking adult videos and distributing them to other people. There have been ten victims. Back in 2016, he had been accused of taking secret videos of his girlfriend, but was acquitted. This instance is also being looked into again as to whether there was some cooperation with the police that led to his being let off the hook.Additionally, the police also collected urine and hair samples to test Jung for the usage of illegal drugs. Considering the seriousness and graveness of this case, police are searching for ways to file for an arrest warrant.Seungri received police investigation for charges of acting as a mediator for prostitution. He is also suspected of having evaded taxes, using illegal drugs, and working together with the police. Seungri is scheduled to start his mandatory active military service this upcoming March 25th, in only ten days. He has stated that he has applied to postpone his starting date.Both persons' crime accusations came to light through the revealing of a Kakao chat room conversation. It is because of this that the cellphones of the two accused were of such interest, that the phones be handed in for investigation to look at the saved conversations. However, as of the investigations, Seungri did not comply with the police requests to turn in his phone, and Jung Joon Young said that he changed phones two weeks ago, and turned in his new phone.Another member in the Kakao chatting room with Seungri and Jung was also revealed to be Lee Jong Hyun, a member of group CNBLUE. Lee, upon inspection of the Kakao messages, shared in the videos and made various belittling statements about using women.F.T. Island member Choi Jong-hoon was also exposed to have solicited police to not make an announcement about a time he drove while intoxicated, and thus announced his resignation from the entertainment industry. HIGHLIGHT member Yong Jun-hyung, who watched the illegal videos he recieved from Jung Jong Hyun and made inappropriate, demeaning remarks announced that he would be leaving his group.All starting with the beating of a man at the club "Burning Sun" in January, this issue has grown to be possibly the biggest celebrity scandal, including illegal drugs, prostitution, and suspected police bribery.It may still be a long road ahead until the case all gets cleared up, but authorities are doing the best to bring the issues at hand to light.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com