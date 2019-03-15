본문 바로가기

What SEUNGRI Said About BTS J-HOPE And EXID HYERIN Resurfaces Among Fans

voomvoom 2019.03.15 15:04
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Due to recent issue regarding Seungri's offence that has caused a big stir in the society, the conversation that Seungri and his sister had in the past has been shed new light on.
 
Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

 
Translation:
 
Seungri: You seem to be close with BTS. How do you know them?
 
Sister: There is a member called Hoseok. I used to take music lessons with him. You know, J-Hope.
 
Seungri: You are close with EXID too, right?
 
Sister: Hyerin and I have been friends for 10 years. We still get along.
 
Seungri: Let me join you guys when you meet with your celeb friends.
 
Sister: What are you going to do?
 
Seungri: I'm just trying to get to know them haha.
 
The reason why this convo has been resurfaced is that Seungri has recently been charged with a number of wrongdoings that involve people around him. So people worried if the idols mentioned as the sister's friends had a chance to be close with Seungri, it might have been a negative influence on them. But Seungri's wish hasn't been granted, making fans feel easy.
 
Fans commented, "It's such a relief" "They wouldn't have been swayed by him anyway" and more.
 
By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com
