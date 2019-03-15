BTS's RM Comes Out Of WANNA ONE Toy Dispenser

On December 2017, a funny thing that happened to one K-pop fan was tweeted.This Twitter user, who is assumed to be a fan of Wanna One, tried a toy dispenser that you put 500 KRW in it in exchange for a random key chain with Wanna One members on it.However, in contrast to what the person expected and everyone else would expect, RM, a member of BTS, who clearly is not a member of Wanna One, came out.Fans showed various responses by commenting, "Is Namjoon doing two jobs?" "What is he doing there" "I was genuinely surprised lol" and more.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com