BTS's New Album Becomes Best Selling Album On Amazon Before Release

BTS, who is set to make a comeback in April has placed their name on the top of Amazon's best seller list for the 4th time in a row.BTS's new album,made Amazon's chart on Music, CDs & Vinyls category as first place in just one day after pre-order started on the 13th, U.S time.Fromto the latest album, BTS has started distributing albums through Amazon for the first time as a K-pop artist.andwere also ranked first on the website's chart, making it their 4th consecutive time to top the chart.Many fans across the globe are waiting for the world-famous boy band's new album and are highly interested in how great their new performances and music will be.