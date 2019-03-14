본문 바로가기

This Friendship With JUNGKOOK Is Just What Fans Wanted to See!

voomvoom 2019.03.14 11:11
Photo from Instagram, Twitter

Photo from Instagram, Twitter

 
Yeo Jin-goo, a popular South Korean actor, has made known his friendship with BTS Jungkook.
 
A few days ago on March 12th, Jin-goo was interviewed following the end of the tvN television series The Crowned Clown, which he appeared on.
 
Photo from Instagram. Yeo Jin-goo

Photo from Instagram. Yeo Jin-goo

 
One of the questions he was asked was what his life was like as an average 21 year-old young man, aside from his celebrity life. He said that he goes out to watch movies and plays sometimes, and he also said he sometimes meets his friends. His friends, he said, include Park Bo-gum (a hyung), and fellow 97 liners Kwak Dong-yeon, another actor, and BTS's Jeon Jungkook.
 
Photo from Twitter. Park Bo-gum.

Photo from Twitter. Park Bo-gum.

 
Photo from Twitter. Jeon Jungkook

Photo from Twitter. Jeon Jungkook

 
"Meething friends my age is harder than you'd think," he said during the interview. He must be glad to have friends like Jungkook and Dong-yeon.
 
Photo from Instagram. Kwak Dong-yeon

Photo from Instagram. Kwak Dong-yeon

 
Fans loved finding out about the celebrities' friendships, and left comments like "I love these pairings," "They're so kind," and "That's so cool."
 
Yeo Jin-goo will start acting again starting next month for the tvN drama Hotel del Luna along with famous singer IU.
 
By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

