BIGHIT & CJ ENM Establish New Company, Plan to Raise Next Best Idol Group!!

CJ ENM has joined up with BTS's label BigHit entertainment to launch a new joint company, BELIFT LAB, and introduce a new K-pop idol group into the entertainment industry sometime next year, in 2020.Established upon capital of 7 billion Korean Won, BigHit's CEO Bang Si-hyuk will be in charge of producing the new idol group, and starting from the 30th of this month (March), there will be open auditions held in countries around the world, including Korea, the United States, Japan, and more.Based on their shared knowledge and experience both in Korea and abroad, both companies have agreed upon the shared goal of discovering the next best global idol group that they can raise and create music and productions with, to follow after the legend left by BTS.CJ ENM will be assisting in the fields of discovering and supporting activities of new artists through their business knowledge in broadcasts and concerts and album distribution. BigHit will be in charge of producing the artists through their qualified producing system.BELIFT LAB CEO Kim Tae Ho said, "This business' main field will be entertainment and media based on contents IP (intellectual property rights). We will see results that meet up with the market expectations, as large as they may be, with this project being done by the nation's best contents and entertainment businesses.They have also released a teaser that mentions the auditions. Applications can be found on the BELIFT LAB's official website, and males born between 1997 and 2008 are eligible to apply.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com