Former BTS's Back-Up Dancer Debuts As Idol And Talks About BTS

ARGON, a K-pop boy band that has debuted on March 11th, had a showcase for their debut single,in Gangnam on the 11th.There is something about the group that caught people's attention. It's that the leader of the group, Kain, used to be a back-up dancer for BTS.He said, "I loved the cheer from the audience on stage. So I wondered how it would be like to receive cheer as a singer and that's how I decided to debut".He mentioned BTS as well. He said, "I have been on a world tour with BTS. I was with them for 3 years and that was when I started dreaming about becoming a singer. It was also a great experience for me as a dancer", he reminisced.The newly debuted idol talked about BTS's strength too. He said, "BTS practices 16 hours a day. I think it makes them someone to I should model myself on since they always do their best and practice even though they are on the top".K-pop fans commented that they want to see BTS's reaction when they meet Kain as an artist for the first time.ARGON is set to continue their career as a K-pop boy band actively with their debut single,Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com