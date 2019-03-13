BTS Goods That Are Not Luxurious But Extremely Rare Even For Koreans

BTS T-money card that CU is selling exclusively has been at a premium, causing a ruckus for fans who long for them.T-money card is a transportation card used to pay for bus or subway in Korea.Some store owners who didn't expect this much popularity are having a hard time securing additional inventory since they only had a small quantity in stock in the first place. Fans are struggling to get a card with their favorite member's face on it by trying a number of different stores only to be disappointed.CU has started selling the transparent BTS T-money card in a limited quantity of 200 thousand cards in every domestic store from February 28th. The product was in high demand even before the official release. On social media, there was a flood of inquiries regarding a reservation for the item and 70% of the total copies were sold in just 2 days.The BTS T-money that Korea Smart Card launched and CU exclusively sells costs 5000 KRW. It comes in 7 different designs with each member on them. The BTS card is given a sophisticated touch with each member's "alive facial expression" on a transparent card and it has gone viral. As a result, it has been widely talked about among fans online by sharing their experiences such as "I've called stores all day to see if they have a stock" "I've tried 10 stores and finally got one after spending hours on this" "I took a taxi to a store as soon as I got the news that this one store had a stock".The BTS T-money has only been on sale for only 2 weeks but is on the verge of selling out. This rate is faster than "BTS CU Plus T-money" card that CU had on sale in 2017 which sold out in a month. Now it's practically impossible to obtain the latest BTS T-money card.It can be seen that even used products are being sold at a higher price. A T-money costs 5000 KRW but the used ones cost from 7000~20000 KRW. There is an additional charge for a set that has every member on them.Thanks to BTS, CU's sales for transportation card in 2017 increased by 32.2%. CU is planning to discuss the additional sales of the card with BTS's management.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com