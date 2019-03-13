SUNMI's Controversial Outfit & Her Response to Haters

It's not easy being a celebrity or entertainer, with the entire world free to judge or criticize every move you make.Sunmi was recently subjected to much public criticism regarding her attire that she wore during one of her recent performances. The clothes under fire was a red corset tank top with short red shorts, a garter, red fishnet stockings, and red high-heel boots. She posted a few pictures of herself in that outfit on her personal Instagram and Twitter.Viewers commented with mean remarks, saying that Sunmi's outfit looks like something a prostitute would wear and belittling her.Sunmi later responded to the haters with a few tweets on her personal Twitter.On the other hand, supporters and otherwise, contested those remarks, saying that it looks just like any other idol outfit, and there was nothing too revealing or inappropriate about it at all. She just looks pretty, most of them said.Regardless, fans loved seeing her stand up for herself with her tweets, and fans lined up behind her, ready to "support their queen."Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com