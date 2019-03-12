본문 바로가기

What Makes JIMIN's Dances Different from Others'??

voomvoom 2019.03.12 14:39
Photo from The LuMINary

Photo from The LuMINary

 
Jimin from BTS is often praised for his dancing skills, especially with his beautifully executed dance lines. However, there is something else special about his dances that fans are pointing out.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Jimin's hair dances along with him!
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
From hair to toe, Jimin has some of the best dance moves out there!
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
These beautiful dance moves do come with a price, however. In order to get that movement all the way to his hair, Jimin has to use his neck muscles. Experienced dancers know how to utilize muscles from one end of the body to the other, neck muscles included. However, the neck has relatively smaller muscles than other parts in the body, making them more likely to hurt. You can tell just how hard Jimin must be practicing when he shows these signs of his neck hurting.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
We love your dances Jimin, but make sure to always take care of yourself, too! 
 
By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
