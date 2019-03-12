HIGHLIGHT's YONG JUN HYUNG Speaks Out Against Implication In JUNG JOON YOUNG's Scandal

Yong Jun Hyung, a member of Highlight has drawn a line that he has no bearing on Jung Joon Young's illegal hidden footage scandal.According to a report from SBS on the 11th, Yong Joon Hyung was allegedly in the group chat where Jung Joon Young shared his illegally taken videos in.In response to such report, Around Us, Yong Jun Hyung's management clarified their position on this matter that their artist has nothing to do with illegally taken videos nor circulating them and he has never been part of any chat rooms where Jung Joon Young's videos were shared in.They added that the chat that was revealed on the news has been confirmed to be a personal chat between Yong Jun Hyung and Jung Joon Young. The chat was about Yong Joon Hyung asking about what happened to Jung Joon Young when he was formerly charged with illegally taken videos of his girlfriend.The management continued in a firm attitude. They said, "We're planning to verify if the chatroom that was reported by SBS is true or not" "We're going to take legal actions strictly against anyone who constantly tarnishes the artist's reputation and cause harm to him by disseminating unconfirmed rumors and malicious comments on him regarding this issue".The idol in question has also made a remark on his stance on his personal social media account. He said that he was perplexed when he first heard the news that he was part of the scandal but had to look back on himself regardless of the authenticity of the accusation since he was mentioned. He also delivered that the report is not true at all and he was not even aware that such thing happened. He also apologized in regards to the misconception that he has caused.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com