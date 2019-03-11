본문 바로가기

Significance of PARK JIHOON Becoming a Model for Thai Company

voomvoom 2019.03.11 16:33
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Park Jihoon, a former member of Wanna One has been selected as a spokesmodel for Mashita, a famous Thai seaweed snack. 
 
The idol's fans are exceedingly delighted at the news since the brand is known to pick only K-pop superstars as their model and pays well. So it is presumed that if it is only Park Jihoon that is being a model of the brand, it is likely to be very financially rewarding.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
In order to make public the news that a new model has been chosen, an event took place in Thailand. From the footage from Thai media, it is seen that a massive crowd was attracted to see the Korean idol.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
As the snack brand is famous for its active and various promotions such as fan meeting event, bus advertisement, electronic display, and more, many fans are expecting to see the 19-year-old more in Thailand.
 
Fans commented, "I have to go to Thailand soon" "I'm so happy for him" "It's awesome" and more. 
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com
