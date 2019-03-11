PHOTO Comparison: Evolution of BTS Members Over the Years!

to

How about a walk through ARMY memory lane by looking at these before-and-after pictures of the seven members of BTS? These are sure to bring back many memories over the past few years. The bangtan boys have grown so much, both as individuals and also as a group. Let's take a look!Namjoonie got rid of his old pineapple hair, and Jin may have lost some of his baby cheeks, but none of his good looks!Both Yoongi and Hoseok changed their makeup styles, and while they look like they would be the one receiving money in their hanbok attire before, now they look like they would be the ones giving!These two 95 liners seem to have grown up quite well! Both of them have shed their more childish cuteness for a (still cute) more mature appearance, and ARMY is not complaining!Our adorable maknae, Jungkook. Whether because he was the youngestbegin with, he arguably seems to have matured the most, now handsomely cute!Those jawlines though.. Overall much more defined, manly features.From boys to men.So similar, and yet so different? From schoolboys to real adults.Starting from a young age! Namjoon is no stranger to the stage now, or even giving speeches. His gestures and mannerisms, and overall presence has gotten much more natural. Way to make ARMY proud!The positions may have changed, but their friendship has surely only gotten better!A few years can make such a difference! And their younger selves had no idea was in store for them...As ARMY only grew with them. ☆ We purple you!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com