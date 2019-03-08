JUNG KOOK Interprets JIMIN‘s Speech With Broken English

How good is Jung Kook's Interpretation?On February 25th, a video entitledwas uploaded on YouTube BANGTANTV Channel.BTS made a speech at the UN general assembly on last September 24th at UN headquarter for the first time as Korean artists. The video is assumed to be filmed right before or after the assembly since the clothes that the members have on them are the same as the ones they wore at the general assembly.In the clip, Jung Kook suggests that if Jimin makes a speech, he will interpret the words for him.Jimin: Like I've always said through music,Jungkook: What I‘m talking about,Jimin: I think the most important first step for the new world is the love for yourself and the belief in yourself.Jungkook: Another worldJimin: (What?)Jungkook: Love myselfJimin: HahahahahahahaJimin: By putting this message into the music, we've tried to communicate with fans.Jungkook: long time no see, message from you.Jimin: *laughs out loud*Jimin laughed because of Jung Kook's cute broken English.Armys who watched the video said they find Jung Kook's English exceedingly adorable.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com