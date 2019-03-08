본문 바로가기

JUNG KOOK Interprets JIMIN‘s Speech With Broken English

voomvoom 2019.03.08 16:48
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
How good is Jung Kook's Interpretation?
 
On February 25th, a video entitled [BANGTAN BOMB] Broken English Time! - BTS was uploaded on YouTube BANGTANTV Channel.
 
BTS made a speech at the UN general assembly on last September 24th at UN headquarter for the first time as Korean artists. The video is assumed to be filmed right before or after the assembly since the clothes that the members have on them are the same as the ones they wore at the general assembly.
 
Photo from UNICEF

Photo from UNICEF

 
Photo from UNICEF

Photo from UNICEF

 
Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

 
In the clip, Jung Kook suggests that if Jimin makes a speech, he will interpret the words for him. 
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jimin: Like I've always said through music,
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jungkook: What I‘m talking about,
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jimin: I think the most important first step for the new world is the love for yourself and the belief in yourself.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jungkook: Another world
Jimin: (What?)
Jungkook: Love myself
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jimin: Hahahahahahaha
 
Jimin: By putting this message into the music, we've tried to communicate with fans.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jungkook: long time no see, message from you.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jimin: *laughs out loud*
 
Jimin laughed because of Jung Kook's cute broken English.
 
Armys who watched the video said they find Jung Kook's English exceedingly adorable. 
 
By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com
