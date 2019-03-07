Cha Eun Woo Talks About His Complex

On the 2nd this month, Cha Eun Woo showed up on, a Korean entertainment news program and had an interview with Kyung Ri, the interviewer.When asked what is his favorite part among his face features, he answered "eyes".It was followed up by the next question, '"Do you have a complex?". He answered, "My thick thighs".He said, "When I buy pants that fit my waist, they are too small for my thighs" "So I always have to mend them", he explained.In response to Eun Woo's answer, Kyung Ri said, "I'm sure there are many people who like that", evoking a laugh in the studio.Fans made diverse comment such as, "That's what I like the most about him" "That is a merit" "Everything about him is perfect" and more.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com