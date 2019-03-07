The reason for BTS's success? A diet full of carbohydrates!They say this is a widely-accepted theory academically.The side dish for rice cake soup is honey rice cakes.The level and ratio of carbs is outrageous!No need for chopsticks, only brought spoons.Not even any smaller dishes.Carbs on carbs, followed by a dessert of carbs! Pure Korean, for sure.30 King dumplings (wangmandu)Rice cakes for rice cake soup, enough for six people!Jin, the master blogging chef who proudly takes pictures of his masterpiece dishes.This is rice cake soup they had on a different day.There weren't any rice cakes for rice cake soup, so they just made it using the rice cakes for tteokbokki, or spicy rice cakes (but without the spice)!Jin's mother said she would be sad if her son did not eat rice cake soup on New Year's, so Jin made some at their dorms.The infamous Bangtan Tteokguk (rice cake soup).Actually, it would probably be more accurate to not call it rice cake soup, but meat soup!You're telling me this pasta is for four people?Chicken breast + paprika + onions + seasoningsThe units for making a dish is always one big bowl, always!We don't use small dishes here!Subtitles: But after that not even one was right!One box of chicken per person!Nobody even bothered to touch the salad, and just piled them off to the side.Six cups of ramen: enough for one personOne person's tteokbokki spicy rice cakes and sundae sausageSharing a single piece of cake is absurd.(BTS, who eats a whole cake in just 15 seconds)Subtitles: It's not enough, we need to make 14 things of ramen.Even when grilling meat, (only?) seven portions of ramen is not enough.They ordered 20 lobsters this day. Of that, Jin finished six.Welcome to the pizza buffet.Dripping, melting, wonderful cheese!Subtitles: Since our company is a proper company, whenever we go overseas, our meal costs are covered by the company. Because of that, I eat two stakes every day, ah no not every day, every meal. Since we usually eat about two meals at our hotel, that means I usually end up eating four steaks per day.Touring equals four steaks per day.Subtitles: Besides the members who can't eat seafood, we all came out to eat some king crab together.Subtitles: (Bang PD) He orders a king crab like this.Subtitles: But it seems like it won't be enough,Subtitles: So PD calls out,Subtitles: Bang PD: "Excuse me, how many kilograms is the biggest king crab here?"Subtitles: So we were like, thanks for the food~!Subtitles: He had already ordered the biggest king crab at this place.Subtitles: There's another one a little smaller than the first.Subtitles: And so Bang PD is like "Oh, then give us two more of that size."Subtitles: Forestallment of three king crabs, oh yeahhhh~Subtitles: It was lit, yeahhhh~They really eat well as they move around!Their table is always filled with food.MC: How much is it for you all to go out for some barbecue? How much are your dinner meetings usually?RM: Actually we don't really eat as much as you'd think...Jin: Yeah, it's not that much.Jin: Just a little while back we all went out to eat, the seven of us and two managers, and we all ate \700,000 (about $650) worth of food.MC: Beef?Jin: Just pork belly (samgyeopsal).MC: Pork belly? (shocked)J-Hope: That's even reduced a lot. When we first debuted we ate 100 people's worth of shabu shabu.RM: We ate then like our lives depended on it.Jungkook: I recently graduated from high school.MC: Congratulations.Jungkook: You know how you eat jjajangmyeon for when you enter school and when you graduate. How much do you think the bill was for the jjajangmyeon we ate on my graduation day?J-Hope: He treated us! ReallyJin: He paid for it.MC: About \40,000?Jungkook: It came to \910,000 (about $800).MC: Wha..MC: Jjajangmyeon? Did you sprinkle gold on it? How..?RM: Stir-fried seafood and vegetables, sweet and sour pork, sweet and sour chicken...J-Hope: We ate everything we wanted to.Subtitles: People always tell us to eat a lot,Subtitles: But every time I think, "But I do eat a lot..."Subtitles: We can't do diets with no eating now.Subtitles: Now I really can't, it's unthinkable.Subtitles: I can't forget the timeSubtitles: we put ice cream in our pockets.Subtitles: We're walking and then we saw a black carSubtitles: And we're like, noo, there's no way that's it, no way...Subtitles: That's not people from our company right? (They're supposed to be on a diet, so they would get in trouble if their company saw them eating ice cream)Subtitles: So we quickly stuck it (the ice cream) in our pockets!Subtitles: So from there it became a big ice cream mess.Subtitles: So they (company workers) ask what we're doing and we say,Subtitles: "We're going to the dorms."Subtitles: And we ate it again, didn't we?Subtitles: Right, we ate it.Subtitles: We said we were going to the bathroom cause our stomach hurt.Subtitles: We went there (Chinese food place)... Ran there...Subtitles: Asking them to hurry and give us food, saying if we don't eat we'll die.Subtitles: We ate that jjajangmyeon in like two bites.Summary: RM and V, who ate the forbidden ice cream, stuck it in their pockets, and then ate it again. And RM, who ran to the Chinese restaurant and ate his bowl in two slurps.Jungkook's wish: I really wish ramen was the most healthy food in the world.You cannot divide the two ways of pouring sauce and dipping sauce so clearly. Instead of fighting over how to eat it, eating just one more is great.-Neutrality Representative, Suga※When eating sweet and sour pork, the debate over whether the sauce should be poured over all of it beforehand, or whether the sauce should be left for dipping individual pieces is a common debate among Koreans.Q: Jungkook-a♥ What does our Jungkook eat that makes him grow up so handsome?A: Flour♥Q: Write something for when you need encouragement when you're feeling down!♡A: Chadolbagi (beef brisket)Q: Oppa, something I can see for encouragement whenever I need it~!A: When you're down, samgyeopsal (pork belly).Q: Seokjin Oppa, who calls himself a romanticist! Oppa, write down the thing that makes you feel butterflies the most.♥A: There's no chicken without you.The more calories, the tastier.- Professor Min Suga Lamb SkewersCould it have been this concentration on food that made BTS who they are today?Have a great meal!♡Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com