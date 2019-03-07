본문 바로가기

The Real Reason BTS Was Able To Succeed!?

voomvoom 2019.03.07 12:12
Photo from MNet

The reason for BTS's success? A diet full of carbohydrates!
They say this is a widely-accepted theory academically.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

The side dish for rice cake soup is honey rice cakes.
The level and ratio of carbs is outrageous!
No need for chopsticks, only brought spoons.
Not even any smaller dishes.
Carbs on carbs, followed by a dessert of carbs! Pure Korean, for sure.
 
 
Dish Preparation for the Setting Above
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

30 King dumplings (wangmandu)
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Rice cakes for rice cake soup, enough for six people!
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Jin, the master blogging chef who proudly takes pictures of his masterpiece dishes.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

This is rice cake soup they had on a different day.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

There weren't any rice cakes for rice cake soup, so they just made it using the rice cakes for tteokbokki, or spicy rice cakes (but without the spice)!
Jin's mother said she would be sad if her son did not eat rice cake soup on New Year's, so Jin made some at their dorms.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

The infamous Bangtan Tteokguk (rice cake soup).
Actually, it would probably be more accurate to not call it rice cake soup, but meat soup!
 
 
Jin's Generous Cooking
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

You're telling me this pasta is for four people?
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Chicken breast + paprika + onions + seasonings
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

The units for making a dish is always one big bowl, always!
We don't use small dishes here!
 
A Few Jems of BTS Succeeding With Food


Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: But after that not even one was right!
One box of chicken per person!
Nobody even bothered to touch the salad, and just piled them off to the side.
 
Photo from V Live

Six cups of ramen: enough for one person
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

One person's tteokbokki spicy rice cakes and sundae sausage
 
Photo from BTS Twitter

Sharing a single piece of cake is absurd.
(BTS, who eats a whole cake in just 15 seconds)
 
Photo from V Live

Subtitles: It's not enough, we need to make 14 things of ramen.
Even when grilling meat, (only?) seven portions of ramen is not enough.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Photo from BANGTANTV

They ordered 20 lobsters this day. Of that, Jin finished six.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Welcome to the pizza buffet.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Dripping, melting, wonderful cheese!
 
 
When Jin was moved by Bang PD
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: Since our company is a proper company, whenever we go overseas, our meal costs are covered by the company. Because of that, I eat two stakes every day, ah no not every day, every meal. Since we usually eat about two meals at our hotel, that means I usually end up eating four steaks per day.
Touring equals four steaks per day.
 
Photo from BTS V Live

Subtitles: Besides the members who can't eat seafood, we all came out to eat some king crab together.
 
Photo from BTS V Live

Subtitles: (Bang PD) He orders a king crab like this.
 
Photo from BTS V Live

Subtitles: But it seems like it won't be enough,
 
Photo from BTS V Live

Subtitles: So PD calls out,
 
Photo from BTS V Live

Subtitles: Bang PD: "Excuse me, how many kilograms is the biggest king crab here?"
 
Photo from BTS V Live

Subtitles: So we were like, thanks for the food~!

 
Photo from BTS V Live

Photo from BTS V Live

Photo from BTS V Live

Subtitles: He had already ordered the biggest king crab at this place.
 
Photo from BTS V Live

Subtitles: There's another one a little smaller than the first.
 
Photo from BTS V Live

Subtitles: And so Bang PD is like "Oh, then give us two more of that size."
 
Photo from BTS V Live

Subtitles: Forestallment of three king crabs, oh yeahhhh~
 
Photo from BTS V Live

Photo from BTS V Live

Subtitles: It was lit, yeahhhh~
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

They really eat well as they move around!
Their table is always filled with food. 
 
 
BTS Dinner Meeting Prices?
 
Photo from MNet

MC: How much is it for you all to go out for some barbecue? How much are your dinner meetings usually?
RM: Actually we don't really eat as much as you'd think...
Jin: Yeah, it's not that much.
 
Photo from MNet

Jin: Just a little while back we all went out to eat, the seven of us and two managers, and we all ate \700,000 (about $650) worth of food.
MC: Beef?
Jin: Just pork belly (samgyeopsal).
MC: Pork belly? (shocked) 
 
Photo from MNet

J-Hope: That's even reduced a lot. When we first debuted we ate 100 people's worth of shabu shabu.
RM: We ate then like our lives depended on it. 
 
Photo from MNet

Jungkook: I recently graduated from high school.
MC: Congratulations.
Jungkook: You know how you eat jjajangmyeon for when you enter school and when you graduate. How much do you think the bill was for the jjajangmyeon we ate on my graduation day?
 
Photo from MNet

J-Hope: He treated us! Really
Jin: He paid for it.
MC: About \40,000?
 
Photo from MNet

Jungkook: It came to \910,000 (about $800).
MC: Wha..
MC: Jjajangmyeon? Did you sprinkle gold on it? How..?
 
Photo from MNet

RM: Stir-fried seafood and vegetables, sweet and sour pork, sweet and sour chicken...
J-Hope: We ate everything we wanted to. 
 
The Story of Hopefuls Dieting Before Their Debut


Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: People always tell us to eat a lot,
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: But every time I think, "But I do eat a lot..."


Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: We can't do diets with no eating now.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: Now I really can't, it's unthinkable.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: I can't forget the time

 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: we put ice cream in our pockets.

 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: We're walking and then we saw a black car
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles:  And we're like, noo, there's no way that's it, no way... 
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: That's not people from our company right? (They're supposed to be on a diet, so they would get in trouble if their company saw them eating ice cream) 
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: So we quickly stuck it (the ice cream) in our pockets!

 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: So from there it became a big ice cream mess. 
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: So they (company workers) ask what we're doing and we say,
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: "We're going to the dorms."

Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: And we ate it again, didn't we?

 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: Right, we ate it.

 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: We said we were going to the bathroom cause our stomach hurt. 
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: We went there (Chinese food place)... Ran there...

 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: Asking them to hurry and give us food, saying if we don't eat we'll die.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Subtitles: We ate that jjajangmyeon in like two bites.
 
Summary: RM and V, who ate the forbidden ice cream, stuck it in their pockets, and then ate it again. And RM, who ran to the Chinese restaurant and ate his bowl in two slurps.
 
A Collection of Quotes for Guiding through Life and Success
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Jungkook's wish: I really wish ramen was the most healthy food in the world.
 
Photo from Online Community

You cannot divide the two ways of pouring sauce and dipping sauce so clearly. Instead of fighting over how to eat it, eating just one more is great.
-Neutrality Representative, Suga
 
※When eating sweet and sour pork, the debate over whether the sauce should be poured over all of it beforehand, or whether the sauce should be left for dipping individual pieces is a common debate among Koreans. 
 
Photo from Online Community

Q: Jungkook-a♥ What does our Jungkook eat that makes him grow up so handsome? 
A: Flour♥
 
Photo from Online Community

Q: Write something for when you need encouragement when you're feeling down!♡
A: Chadolbagi (beef brisket)
 
Photo from Online Community

Q: Oppa, something I can see for encouragement whenever I need it~!
A: When you're down, samgyeopsal (pork belly). 
 
Photo from Online Community

Q: Seokjin Oppa, who calls himself a romanticist! Oppa, write down the thing that makes you feel butterflies the most.♥
A: There's no chicken without you.
 
Photo from V Live

The more calories, the tastier.
- Professor Min Suga Lamb Skewers
 
Photo from BANGTANTV

Photo from BANGTANTV

Could it have been this concentration on food that made BTS who they are today?
 
Photo from BTS V Live

Have a great meal!♡
 
By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com
