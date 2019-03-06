A few of the '97 liners finally got to get together again and have some quality time hanging out as friends and making memories.Yesterday on March 5th, Mingyu from the group Seventeen shared a picture of him and his friends on his personal Instagram account. Pictured in his photos are Mingyu along with BTS's Jungkook, Astro's Eunwoo, and GOT7's Yugyeom. Mingyu's caption reads, "97~ Meat, bowling, and wine (Cha Eunwoo ate and ran away)".They are at a Korean barbecue restaurant eating pork belly meat along with various side dishes and stews, and drinking Cola and Cider. A classic Korean self-grilled meat meal! They all look dashing as they pose for the camera.People were especially surprised to see Jungkook, who is no doubt very busy these days before their upcoming stadium tour and new album. Nevertheless, he was able to join the others to have a fun evening relaxing with friends, each of the other boys also finding time to come out despite their busy idol work lives as well.Fans of all four groups were glad to see their favorites getting to spend time with their friends. Fans left comments like, "They're all so handsome," and "97 liners' meetings are the best."Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com