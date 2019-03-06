본문 바로가기

Body

How BTS Members Look In Outfits That Are Chosen By Each Other

voomvoom 2019.03.06 13:46
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
BTS has coordinated each other. Since the type of outfits each member prefer is so distinct, it garnered fans' attention and is now being shed new light on.
 
In Run BTS! 2017 - EP.29 that aired on November 28th last year, the boy band had to carry out a mission that they coordinate each other with clothes that they would wear. The mission was a promise that the boys made that they will do if they make Billboard HOT 100. The 7 members subsequently made the chart with one of their hits, DNA resulting in happily keeping the promise.
 
Let's see how each member looks like in outfits that other members coordinated for them. 
 
Jimin (Coordinated by Suga)


GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

 
GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

 
He looks so nice
 
Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
From head to toe 
 
GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

 
Even his back looks perfect
 
Comment: A suite that doesn't stand out much and their similar body types lead to a successful result!
 
Jung Kook (Coordinated by Jimin)


Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
Ta-da!
 
GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

 
Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
Kind of unfamiliar
 
Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
Park Jimin is seen in Jung Kook
  
Comment: A fresh look created based on the intention to make Jung Kook wear pink colored clothes who usually enjoys wearing neutral colored sweat suites.
 
Suga (Coordinated by Jung Kook)


Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
The third runway! It's Suga's turn 
 
GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

 
Ok, it was natural 
 
Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
That's our hyung 
 
Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
He is about to leave for safari 
 
Comment: Jung Kook's taste for clothes to match top and bottom shows here
 
RM  (Coordinated by V)


GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

 
Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
V's trademark, V 
 
Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
What is this unusual height?
 
Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
Kim Daily sure can pull off any styles 
 
Comment: RM perfectly pulled off V's fashion. His body proportion shined out as the tallest member in the group. 
 
 
V (Coordinated by RM)


Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
Looks manlier 

 
GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

 
V acts like Ma Dong Seok, who is known for a bulky figure.
 
Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
Did you just work out?
 
Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
To the room of truth~ (A famous line of Ma Dong Seok's from the movie The Outlaws
 
Comment: A style that makes a person look like a bodybuilder. RM said he hasn't tried the outfit because of that reason lol.   
 
Jin (Coordinated by J-Hope)


Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
Jin gave up his sight for fashion
 
Let us see your eyes Jin! 
 
Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
Even the members wonder what the pouch bag is for 
 
GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

 
He is a top model at the heart 
 
Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
A fashionista that turns the microphone into fashion
 
Comment: J-Hope's cherished acorn bag is eye-catching. Plus he gave up his sight for fashion.
 
J-Hope (Coordinated by Jin)


GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

 
Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
The warmth as if spring that has passed came back 
 
GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

 
*winks* 
 
Photo from BTS V LIVE

Photo from BTS V LIVE

 
He gets constantly acclaimed 
 
Comment: It was actually a penalty to get coordinated by Jin but it feels like J-Hope pulled off the odd fashion well
 
All Members


GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

 
International sunshine rainbow superstar
 
We are BTS 
 
GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

 
Jung Kook is about to get excited
 
*gets super excited* 
 
We are not done yet
 
GIF from BTS V Live

GIF from BTS V Live

 
Jin never let us down hahaha 
 
By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡