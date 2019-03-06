BTS has coordinated each other. Since the type of outfits each member prefer is so distinct, it garnered fans' attention and is now being shed new light on.Inthat aired on November 28th last year, the boy band had to carry out a mission that they coordinate each other with clothes that they would wear. The mission was a promise that the boys made that they will do if they make Billboard HOT 100. The 7 members subsequently made the chart with one of their hits,resulting in happily keeping the promise.Let's see how each member looks like in outfits that other members coordinated for them.He looks so niceFrom head to toeEven his back looks perfectComment: A suite that doesn't stand out much and their similar body types lead to a successful result!Ta-da!Kind of unfamiliarPark Jimin is seen in Jung KookComment: A fresh look created based on the intention to make Jung Kook wear pink colored clothes who usually enjoys wearing neutral colored sweat suites.The third runway! It's Suga's turnOk, it was naturalThat's our hyungHe is about to leave for safariComment: Jung Kook's taste for clothes to match top and bottom shows hereV's trademark, VWhat is this unusual height?Kim Daily sure can pull off any stylesComment: RM perfectly pulled off V's fashion. His body proportion shined out as the tallest member in the group.Looks manlierV acts like Ma Dong Seok, who is known for a bulky figure.Did you just work out?To the room of truth~ (A famous line of Ma Dong Seok's from the movieComment: A style that makes a person look like a bodybuilder. RM said he hasn't tried the outfit because of that reason lol.Jin gave up his sight for fashionLet us see your eyes Jin!Even the members wonder what the pouch bag is forHe is a top model at the heartA fashionista that turns the microphone into fashionComment: J-Hope's cherished acorn bag is eye-catching. Plus he gave up his sight for fashion.The warmth as if spring that has passed came back*winks*He gets constantly acclaimedComment: It was actually a penalty to get coordinated by Jin but it feels like J-Hope pulled off the odd fashion wellInternational sunshine rainbow superstarWe are BTSJung Kook is about to get excited*gets super excited*We are not done yetJin never let us down hahahaByandvoomvoomk@gmail.com