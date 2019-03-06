본문 바로가기

How RED VELVET Assigns Chopsticks at Their Dorm??

voomvoom 2019.03.06 13:12
Photo from Instagram @redvelvet.smtown

For those of you with siblings, do you have a special way to designate whose thing is whose? Red Velvet apparently has a special way to tell whose thing is whose that they can be seen using at their dormitory!
 
What is their special trick? Special member colors! As you can see from this shot during a VLIVE episode, there are a bunch of different colored chopsticks on the dishes rack. So, whose is whose?
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Take a guess!
 
Photo from Online Community

Irene is pink, Joy is green, Wendy is blue, Seulgi is yellow, and Yeri is purple.
 
Photo from Online Community

Before Yeri was added to the group, there is a picture of the original four members when they debuted with their hair dyed with their personal colors. They stuck with these colors since the beginning!
 
Photo from Online Community

You can see other instances of members using "their colors" in a few other instances as well. Look at these wrist-slap bracelets they used in their music video and you can see they kept to their colors again.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The way they stick to their personal colors even just in their dorm with their chopsticks- it is so fun to see the members all get along so well. We are always cheering for you, Red Velvet! 
 
By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

