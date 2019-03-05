BigHit's new five member boy band, TOMORROW X TOGETHER mesmerized the world as soon as they made their debut.The music video of the group's debut track,off of their debut album,, reached the 10 million view milestone on its YouTube channel on March 5th at 7 PM. This is a new record for a K-Pop group who made debut this year to hit the threshold of 10 million in the shortest time. This happened only 13 hours after its release on March 4th at 6 PM. It amounts to 200 people watching the video every second.TXT's debut album and their music video have garnered roaring attention from across the globe. The boy band proved their value as a number 1 rookie of the year by trending on domestic portals, Twitter as well as YouTube. Furthermore, unprecedentedly, they went trending on YouTube Japan and topped Line Music Japan chart on the very first day of their debut.In addition, the debut album,swept iTunes "Top Album" chart in 40 countries such as U.S, Russia, Brazil, Spain, Hong Kong, Taiwan and more.is a synth pop track that talks about a boy who is going through puberty with a "horn" to represent growing pain that the boy is undergoing. The music video is visually sophisticated and unique with motion graphic and cartoon animation spicing up the whole video alongside with each of the 5 members' boyish looks.TXT is set to spend a meaningful time with their fans on the 5th after holding a showcase.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com