본문 바로가기

Body

Revenge of JIMIN! Two Behind Stories of V's Birthday

voomvoom 2019.03.04 16:58
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
The throwback to V's birthday, December 30th, 2018. What sort of happenings were there behind the stage? The behind-the-scenes celebration was shared on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jimin preparing the cake for V's birthday before recording for the MBC Gayo Daejejeon on December 30th.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jimin: This is my first time getting a cake ready for someone right in front of them
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
But then V comes out of nowhere with a piece of cake, trying to force it on Jimin!
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
V: Uh? Hey, if you don't eat this, I'm...
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jimin eats the cake due to V's threat(?), poor little Chimchim!
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
The reason Jimin was trying to refuse the cake?
Jimin: I just brushed my teeth...
Members: (laughing) 
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
But Jimin still gets all the candles ready for V's birthday party and then lights them up.
But, nobody's around?
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jimin: Huh what's this? Where did everyone go? We need to celebrate Taehyung's birthday.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Turns out Jungkook had to do his hair so he came late, and Suga was brushing his teeth.

 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, and RM all start singing the birthday song for V after he says they should just get started without the other two.
 
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
The singing stops and V blows out the candles!
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jin: We should wipe cream on your face like you did for my birthday, but since we have to go out for a performance I'll just put this on your face instead of cream.
※ In Korea, oftentimes friends will have fun with each other on their birthdays and they may put cake or cream on the birthday boy or girl's face.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jimin: Hey but still since it's his birthday shouldn't he get a spanking?
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
V: What do you plan on doing when it's your birthday then? 
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jimin: Well there are still ten months left!
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
V: Learn some martial arts during those ten months...
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jimin: This year, right now there's nothing really special, you know?
V: Special
Jin: We're doing a special performance recording!
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
As the two bickers, the big hyung Jin butts in to help the atmosphere.
 
Jin: For our Taehyung's birthday, how about dying our hair roots?
V: Ah yes, now I plan on dying my roots.
 
And then Jimin and V start quarreling again.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
V: Stooop, stop
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jimin: It's your birthday, you're not going to eat it?
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
V: It's my birthday but you're going to ignore (my wishes) and just do what you want?
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jimin: You don't think of the things I'm doing for you as birthday presents?
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Jin swoops in again to stop his two dongsaengs.
Everybody laughs at his humor.
 
Jin: Taehyung, time for some strawberries. Hey, my uncle has a strawberry farm, these could even be from his own crop, you punk!
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
Eventually, V eats the strawberry. 
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
V even received warm birthday wishes thanks to the ARMY at the pre-recording.
 
Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

Photo from BANGTANTV Screenshot

 
A happy finish, indeed!
 
 
By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡