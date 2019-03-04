본문 바로가기

PHOTO: JUNGKOOK's Charming Point That Is Revealed Only On The Stage

voomvoom 2019.03.04 16:45
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Among Jung Kook's fans, it is well-known that he has so many factors for fans to find him appealing. Out of all the charms, muscles on his cheeks, or dimples to put it more simply, probably the one that fans mostly choose.
 
His "dimples" don't normally show itself off stage, but on stage, they make their appearances.
 
Without further ado, let's go ahead and check what people are going crazy over. 
 
Fans commented, "He looks extra sexy with those dimples" "He is such a baby off stage but on stage, he is so oppa" Those muscles make my heart flutter so hard" and more, showing love for their bias's extremely manly, and charming feature.
 
What do you guys think is the most attractive feature of Jung Kook's?
 
By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com
