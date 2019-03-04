BTS Sells Out Stadium Tour And Plans To Hold 5 Additional Shows

BTS has amazed the world by selling out all tickets for their upcoming stadium tour in just a few minutes.On the 1st of March, as soon as BTS's concert tickets went on sale, all seats quickly sold out. BTS's management posted an announcement in regards to the news that were deemed to be unfortunate for fans who weren't able to get the ticket.This is known to be the first time for an artist or a group who is from a non-English speaking country to ever sell out a stadium tour that has a seating capacity of more than 50 thousand.In response to fans' ardent love, BTS has decided to hold 5 more concerts in LA, London, Paris and more, revising their plan to hold 10 concerts to 15.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com