BTS Preferences That Korean ARMY Just Cannot Understand!!

We all love BTS. Whatever BTS may do, ARMY will always think it lovely and wonderful. But! There are some things that BTS members
1. Jungkook & B-B-Big Ice cream bar
Jungkook likes B-B-Big ice cream.
He's so excited with his B-B-Big bar!
It's so good that he even does a dance.
B-B-Big is Jungkook's favorite ice cream!
ARMY react to seeing Jungkook liking B-B-Big like this.
Why?
The tastes and preferences of ice cream in Korea
2. V's Champagne Foam
Is it champagne or is it foam...?
What am I drinking?
Why?
You understand when you look at the picture, right? This glass of champagne is all bubbles! I can just feel the blood pressure of countless ARMYs rising just from looking at this glass...
3. RM & Hawaiian Pizza
Hawaiian pizza, you say?
Hul!
Why?
Most Koreans are not very used to the idea of eating any sort of cooked pineapple. Even if they like pineapple normally, many Koreans would never eat cooked pineapple adorning a pizza. They may even say it is as weird as boiling ice cream to eat!
4. RM's Mint-Choco Controversy
Mint-chocolate should be abolished.
He completely singled-out mint-chocolate with that one utterance...
Why?
Mint-chocolate is a highly divided, controversial flavor among Koreans. Some will say that it is disgusting and tastes like some sort of awful toothpaste, while others will defend it saying it has a
What do you Voomies think about mint-chocolate? Do you love it or hate it? What about the other foods we mentioned? Be sure to leave a comment and let us know what you think!
By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com