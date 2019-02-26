Grammy‘s Official Analysis: Why BTS Keep Breaking Records

Grammy has dubbed BTS the "K-pop Titans" and released an article that analyzes and breaks down the secret to their success. Grammy gave out five reasons that include what is it about BTS that has America in such a frenzy, why the seven-piece band stands apart from the pack, and why they‘re unlikely to slow down any time soon.1. BTS Defy ExpectationsBTS is not simply a musical fad. They always experiment with K-pop aesthetics, crossing genres and subverting expectations. LA Times noted “thrillingly evolved presentation of gender,” with multiple costume changes, including “frilly white blouses” and “baggy tracksuits,” and playful on-stage interactions. Mikael Wood, a pop music critic for the paper, wrote, “The effect was a welcome disruption of what we expect a male heartthrob to look and sound like - a radical cultural act made only more encouraging by how enthusiastically it was received by the diverse crowd inside Staples Center.”2. Gracefully Crosses GenresNew York Times pop music critic Jon Caramanica summarized BTS‘s music by saying, “Those albums [Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer] show how BTS navigates an increasingly variegated and complex sound: Chainsmokers-esque EDM-pop, 1990s R&B, hip-hop from New York and the South, and much more. As singers and rappers, the members are gifted. As dancers and performers, they are nimble. And at this show, their execution was relaxed.”3. All Seven Members Offer Unique Talents To The GroupEvery single member plays an important role in shaping who BTS are. Caramanica also pointed out: “Near the end of the show, ‘The Truth Untold’ showcased the sweet harmonies of the four singers (Jimin, Jin, Jungkook and V), and was immediately followed by ‘Outro: Tear,’ which displayed the versatility and range of the three rappers (J-Hope, RM and Suga). Each member was given a solo turn as well - V‘s sensual R&B on ’Singularity‘ was a high point, and on ’Serendipity,‘ Jimin pulled off some balletic, Matrix-esque dance maneuvers.”4. Their Music Feels Authentic To FansProbably because it is! The group acknowledges the importance of serving as role models to so many young people around the world. BTS don‘t take that responsibility lightly. “That makes us think more about our responsibilities, how we should act, how we should make our music. So it makes us think more deeply about what we do, how responsible we should be about what we‘re doing, and the music we’re making,” Jungkook said. “We try to participate together as much as we can. I think our participation in the process makes the music more sincere, make the songs more sincere, and that changes our attitude about how we approach our songs,” RM said.5. BTS Think Of Their ARMY As FamilyYet just as fans support BTS, BTS supports their fans. While many social-media users are at risk of falling into feelings of isolation the more they “like” and scroll, BTS actively leverages positivity on social media. Together with their fans, BTS creates a giant, supportive family.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com