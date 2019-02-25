56% Of World's Population Has Watched BTS's Music Video?

The music video of BTS'sa song off of the boy band's albumhas exceeded 300 million views.This has broken their own record of being a Korean artist with the most music videos with more than 300 million views. BTS now officially has 9 music videos that have over 300 million views including, andWith one more music video being added to the list, the cumulative total of music video views the group has garnered are more than 4.1 billion, which is stunningly considerable. People might have watched each video more than once, but figure-wise, it signifies that out of 7.3 billion population, approximately 56% of the world's population has watched their music videos.As a global phenomenon, not only their title tracks are popular but non-title tracks are also as sought-after as the record BTS has set withproves.BTS has been consistently setting milestones over the past few years. Perhaps it wouldn't be a vain hope to hear the news that the 7 stars made it make the number go from 56% to 100%.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com