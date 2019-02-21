YOON JISUNG's Releases Solo Album, Talks About WANNA ONE Members

Yoon Jisung from the former group Wanna One has released his first single mini-album and is the first from the group to release something.Jisung's showcase for his mini albumwas held yesterday during the evening on February 20th at Blue Square IMarket Hall.During his speech, he admitted "I'm the first of the Wanna One members to come out with a solo. It's actually a little burdensome. Since I'm the first one to release something, I want to make sure I show you something good and since I think it will of course be a good influence to my dongsaengs, I took that burden and made sure to prepare well."Working alone to create his singles, Jisung did miss his old members. He smiled as he commented, "We all contact each other every day. I'll wake up and see that I have over 80 messages, they must never sleep. We contact each other every day and call each other often."Jisung is not the only of the Wanna One members to be working on different projects nowadays, however. "We share our schedules. Both Ha Sungwoon and I's birthday is in March, so we decided to all get together. I want to say, thank you for always supporting me, and I love you and thank you for always showing that you are always with me and supporting me."During the showcase, Jisung was given the chance to give a "video letter" to the other Wanna One members. He laughed and shyly said, "I'm going to work really hard. Thank you for always saying you want to listen to my song and asking when it's going to come out. I will work really hard and I hope that all the Wanna One members do well and we can meet again on stage, smiling and happy."Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com