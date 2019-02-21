본문 바로가기

JIN's Heartfelt(?) Messages to J-HOPE on His Birthday

voomvoom 2019.02.21 15:20
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
J-Hope's birthday was on February 18th, a few days ago, but the celebration seems to just keep on continuing on!
 
Earlier on the 20th, J-Hope posted a few pictures along with a short message on the BTS members' Twitter account. The Tweet reads, "The present and letter from Jin hyung ㅠ.ㅠ And the behind (the scenes)...."
 
 
The hand-written letter left a lot to the imagination, with very little actual writing. Written with a very child-like penmanship, Jin's letter read:
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
"Ah  .  J-Hope    Happy birthday, I said!
 
The beauty of blank space
 
Jin"
 
The letter exudes Jin's quirky character and unique sense of humor, which ARMYs loved to see. Along with the picture of the letter, J-Hope also uploaded a screenshot of the Kakao Talk messages that Jin sent him on his "birthday," right as the clock striked 12.
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
(February 17th, 2019 @00:01)
"Seokjin Hyung: J-Hope, happy birthday.
Got it?
 
J-Hope: It's not (my birthday) now
Are you for real?
hahahaha
 
Seokjin Hyung: Hm
Submerge (shrinking away out of embarrassment)
 
J-Hope: Hahahahahaha I'm going crazy ahahahahahahah"
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
But... it actually was not his birthday! One day early, oops! Fans still loved seeing the two boys' close relationship, commenting that it was a conversation only possible between two people in such a close relationship. Both hilarious and adorable, we can never have too much J-Hope or Jin!
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

