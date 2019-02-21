JIN's Heartfelt(?) Messages to J-HOPE on His Birthday

a very

J-Hope's birthday was on February 18th, a few days ago, but the celebration seems to just keep on continuing on!Earlier on the 20th, J-Hope posted a few pictures along with a short message on the BTS members' Twitter account. The Tweet reads, "The present and letter from Jin hyung ㅠ.ㅠ And the behind (the scenes)...."The hand-written letter left a lot to the imagination, with very little actual writing. Written withchild-like penmanship, Jin's letter read:J-Hope Happy birthday, I said!The beauty of blank spaceJin"The letter exudes Jin's quirky character and unique sense of humor, which ARMYs loved to see. Along with the picture of the letter, J-Hope also uploaded a screenshot of the Kakao Talk messages that Jin sent him on his "birthday," right as the clock12.(February 17th, 2019 @00:01)"Seokjin Hyung: J-Hope, happy birthday.Got it?J-Hope: It's not (my birthday) nowAre you for real?Seokjin Hyung: HmSubmerge (shrinking away out of embarrassment)J-Hope: Hahahahahaha I'm going crazy ahahahahahahah"But... it actually was not his birthday! One day early, oops! Fans still loved seeing the two boys' close relationship, commenting that it was a conversation only possible between two people in such a close relationship. Both hilarious and adorable, we can never have too much J-Hope or Jin!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com