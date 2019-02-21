Fan Compares Bias to Desserts and Pastries??

Kudos to the creativity on this one!There is a special Twitter account dedicated specifically to Rachel of the girl group APRIL. Not just your average fan Twitter account, this account does more than just upload pictures of their idol.They do upload pictures, but next to each picture of Rachel (and occasionally with other members from APRIL), the twitter account user also uploads another picture adjacent to it.This complimentary picture is a high-quality supplemental picture of some sort of fancy dessert, but not just any dessert! The two pictures compliment each other very well in that the dessert matches the picture of Rachel in terms of color, shapes, and overall feeling.Whether a fan of Rachel and APRIL or not, the amount of dedication towards finding pictures that match so well is very impressive. Better than simply explaining the pictures with words is to simply see them for yourself. Enjoy a rainbow of Rachel and beautiful desserts!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com